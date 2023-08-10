HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu is the spiritual capital of India: Governor R.N. Ravi

Governor lays stress on the holistic development of the country

August 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with the sadhus and spiritual heads in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi with the sadhus and spiritual heads in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday said Tamil Nadu is the spiritual capital of the country as great saints like Alvars and Nayanars were born in this blessed land and enlightened others by their wisdom and knowledge.

During his 30-minute interaction with sadhus and spiritual heads in Tiruvannamalai, which was organised by Vallalar Mission here, Mr. Ravi said that he realised the fact that the State is a spiritual capital of the country when he learnt about great Tamil saints, who lived thousands of years ago, and the wisdom shared by those saints to others. “All this I came to know only after coming to Tamil Nadu. Also, I am blessed to be in this holy place [Tiruvannamalai] - the land of Lord Shiva,” he said.

Referring the country’s materialistic growth as an imitation of the West, the Governor stressed the need to develop the country in a holistic manner that comprises material aspects, infrastructure, science and technology and spirituality. For many years the country was lost in direction, and now the country was heading towards holistic growth, he said.

“Humans are one of the elements of all creations. For years, sadhus and rishis have kept this simple truth within the confines of temples and ashrams. Now, they have to spread this message to the world to make institutions stronger,” he said.

Responding to requests made by religious heads on civic issues in the temple town, Mr. Ravi said that girivalam path, which is 14-km-long, should be the place for restaurants that sell only vegetarian food and not for non-vegetarian dishes, which in his view was unacceptable and should be stopped in a holy place like girivalam path. He also highlighted the need for adequate toilet facilities along the path for devotees and urged civic authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Collector B. Murugesh and SP K. Karthikeyan welcomed the Governor in Tiruvannamalai.

