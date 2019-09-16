Tamil Nadu is being systematically punished: Stalin

Tamil Nadu is being systematically punished and forced to protest for everything, DMK president M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Sunday.

Participating for the first time in a meeting organised by the MDMK to celebrate the 111th birth anniversary of DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Mr. Stalin said the DMK decided to send [MDMK founder] Vaiko to Rajya Sabha to ensure Tamil Nadu’s views were heard. “There is a terrible economic slump. There are no new industries and existing industries have reduced their output. There are no new jobs. Agriculture is dying and Kashmir is experiencing a murder of democracy,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that though Mr. Vaiko formed his own party (after being expelled from the DMK), there were certain words that united Tamils. “Tamilar, Dravidam, Thanthai Periyar, Arignar Anna, Kalaignar – these words can unite Tamils. Though we belong to different parties, we are united by these words,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko said no party had done what MDMK had for Eelam Tamils.

As many as 21 resolutions, including those on the protection of Tamil rights and culture, were adopted on the occasion.