Tamil Nadu is becoming a drug hub, says Anbumani Ramadoss

April 21, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday alleged that Tamil Nadu is grappling with drug proliferation, and condemned the attack on public servants by drug peddlers and addicts. He urged the State government to take stringent measures to prevent the availability of drugs.

In a statement, the PMK president said a policeman was attacked by a drug peddler, Umapathy, and his friend, in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, when the former tried to arrest them. The policeman has been admitted to hospital.

Umapathy is a full-time drug peddler and history-sheeter, he said.

“In a similar incident, eight people, under the influence of drugs, attacked a bus driver and a conductor in Palakarai in Kumbakonam. A reporter and a cameraman filming the incident were also attacked. In Tamil Nadu, the public, policemen, drivers, and conductors are feeling unsafe. It is concerning and shocking,” Dr. Anbumani said.

“Across Tamil Nadu, drugs such as ganja, heroin, cocaine, and LSD are freely available. In Chennai, the drugs that could intoxicate someone for 24 hours is also easily available. Tamil Nadu is becoming a drug hub,” he alleged.

