Tamil Nadu is a ‘front-runner’ in 13 Sustainable Development Goals, says NITI Aayog report

Tamil Nadu has been classified a ‘front runner’ in 13 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, according to the latest SDG India Index 2023-24, released by the Union government’s think-tank NITI Aayog.

The recently released fourth edition of the SDG Index analysed the performance of the States and the Union Territories in achieving the goals on the basis of 70 targets and 113 indicators.

The report categorises the performance of the States based on their scores as ‘aspirant’ (0-49), ‘performer’ (50-64), ‘front runner’ (65-99), and ‘achiever’ (100). According to the report, Tamil Nadu took the third spot with a composite score of 78, surpassing the national average of 71. The State also retained its position as a front runner. The composite score of Tamil Nadu was 74 in the previous report released in 2020-21.

The State has been placed as a front runner in 13 SDGs in the latest report. It continues to be placed in the achiever category for fulfilling the target of affordable and clean energy. Gender equality and life below water are the goals in which the State is in the ‘performer’ category. Tamil Nadu is below the national average in two goals: sustainable cities and communities and life on land.

According to the report, Tamil Nadu tops in the goal of eradicating poverty, compared with the other States and the Union Territories.

The Head Count Ratio, according to the Multidimensional Poverty Index, stands at 2.2%, as against the national average of 14.96%. The report says 22% and 25% of the children aged below five in the State are underweight and stunted respectively.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio for one lakh live births and Under-five Mortality Rate for 1,000 live births stood at 54 and 13 respectively for the State, well within the target and lesser than the national average. The rate of deaths in road accidents per one-lakh population was 23.31, one of the highest in the country, the report says.

The gross enrolment ratio of students in higher secondary and higher education was 81.5% and 47% respectively, against the national average of 57.6% and 28.4%. Further, the report noted that 81.87% of the rural households in Tamil Nadu are getting safe and adequate piped drinking water.

The unemployment rate and labour force participation rate in the State in the age group of 15-59 were 4.8% and 62.3% respectively.

Nearly 92.8% of the households own at least one mobile phone. The percentage of the population covered by Aadhaar is 97.94, the report notes.

Tamil Nadu has been performing consistently well in achieving SDGs, especially with respect to social indicators, owing to the State’s constant investment in social capital, says R. Sujatha, senior SDG consultant, Planning and Development Department.

“The unemployment rate has come down from 7.2% to 4.8%, compared with the previous report, and the labour force participation rate has increased by two percentage points. These are good signs. With respect to the goal of gender equality, the sex ratio at birth was taken from the National Family Health Survey-5, which is a sample survey. The actual sex ratio would come out only if the Civil Registration System (CRS) was taken as an indicator,” she says.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu has built back in a much better manner without slipping in many of the indicators, Dr. Sujatha says, adding, “Schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, and the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Scheme to tackle poverty have been playing a crucial role in the social and educational sectors.”

