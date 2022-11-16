Tamil Nadu introduces elephant death audit framework

November 16, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI:

This is the first of its kind initiative in the country

B. Aravind Kumar

The framework prescribes a systematic standard protocol for conducting post-mortem to determine the reasons for death of an elephant. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Tamil Nadu’s Forest Department has introduced an elephant death audit framework to put in place a more detailed and transparent process for recording and monitoring elephant deaths in the State.

The broad objectives of Elephant Death Audit Framework (EDAF), the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, are threefold, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

It prescribes a systematic standard protocol for conducting post-mortem to determine the reasons for death of an elephant. It will help to study the circumstances of preventable and unnatural deaths and formulate measures to prevent them.

“While many wild species show high mortality in young age classes, we do not have a robust baseline for Asian elephant mortality rates in a similar context to compare with. The baseline data are needed to determine whether these mortality rates are a cause for serious concern or within acceptable limits to ensure the persistence of the population in the long term.”

While poaching rates have come down drastically in the last few decades, there remains a lack of clarity on natural vs unnatural deaths of elephants, and how this is affecting the population in the long term, she said, explaining the need for a detailed and transparent process.

The framework protocol will be applicable all over Tamil Nadu for the death of elephants in the wild. It has to be uniformly followed in all wildlife areas and territorial divisions, Ms. Sahu said.

According to the framework, identifying the cause of mortality remains a critical foundation for many questions related to population and conservation ecology. This framework will greatly improve transparency, assist all stake-holders in assessing the results, and facilitate standardisation and more credible comparisons of the cause of mortality.

The framework will also be helpful in collecting mortality assessment data with high quality and credibility through a transparent process. The framework and the procedural steps are expected to assist wildlife managers and ecologists in ensuring accountability.

Elephant death audit stages
Stage 1: FIR – Reporting of elephant death
Stage 2: Site Information Report – Area perambulation and external examination
Stage 3: Postmortem Interim Report – Conducting post-mortem and disposal of carcass
Stage 4: Management Intervention Report – Formulation of preventive measures based on outcome results
Stage 5: Periodic Death Audit Report – Preparation of periodical audit reports for further follow-up action

