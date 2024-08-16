GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins

Published - August 16, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Inauguration Of 3rd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2024 ‘Colour Your Life’ organised by Department of Tourism Tamil Nadu & Global Media Box at Thiruvidanthai Beach ECR (Near Kovalam) in Chennai on Thursday.

Inauguration Of 3rd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2024 ‘Colour Your Life’ organised by Department of Tourism Tamil Nadu & Global Media Box at Thiruvidanthai Beach ECR (Near Kovalam) in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Thousands of people flocked to Thiruvidanthai Beach on the East Coast Road to enjoy the vibrant display of kites filling the skies on Thursday.

Even passing cars paused to admire the colorful spectacle. The kites for the third edition of the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival were brought in from various countries, including France, Germany, Thailand, and Switzerland. Tamil Nadu also showcased its own Jallikattu kite at the event which was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism K.Ramachandran and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M.Anbarasan. The event was organised by Global Media Box in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Tamil Nadu.

“When we launched this event, we began with 150 kites. This year, we have more than 250 kites, and over 40 kite flyers from various countries have come to participate,” Mr.Ramachandran said adding that there are visitors from other countries and states as well for this event. The Minister noted that last year’s event drew over 20,000 visitors. This year, we are expecting at least 50,000 footfalls considering the long weekend, the Tourism Minister said. Tamil Nadu aims to establish itself as the kiting destination in India.

“Kites rely heavily on wind to fly, and they are often flown near the sea where the breeze is more consistent. The ideal time for kite flying is from July to October,” said Benedict Savio, Founder of Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival and Event Director, Global Media Box. The kite festival will run until Sunday, August 18, 2024.

