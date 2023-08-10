Tamil Nadu inks pact with Godrej for a manufacturing plant with ₹515 crore investment

August 10, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) to set up a manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu district.

The MoU for setting up the unit near Tiruporur with an investment of ₹515 crore was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on August 10. The unit is expected to provide employment for more than 400 people.

A release from Godrej quoted Nisaba Godrej, GCPL’s Executive Chairperson as saying: “This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce. Our plan is to employ 50% of women for this facility along with 5% of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities.”

In a social media post, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said bringing this Godrej unit to Tamil Nadu was a part of the State government’s efforts to boost FMCG manufacturing in the State.

“We are particularly thrilled to be working with Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of GCPL, who has laid out an admirable DEI mandate for the facility - at least 50% of the employees will be women, and at least 5% from LGBTQI communities and people with disabilities,” Mr. Rajaa said.

GCPL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Sitapati, said, “It will serve as a manufacturing hub for a wide range of our renowned brands and products, such as Cinthol, Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie Shampoo Hair Colour and Goodknight”.

