Tamil Nadu inks MoU with Tata Technologies for upgrading government ITIs

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Tata Technologies Chairman S Ramadorai and officials in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 14, 2022 15:44 IST

Modern technology centres will be created at a cost of ₹2, 877. 43 crore

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Tuesday between the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Employment and Training and the Tata Technologies, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for upgrading the State-run Industrial Technical Institutes (ITIs) into modern technology centres.

As per the MoU, the centres are to be enabled with the latest Industry 4.0-relevant technologies, infrastructure, industry-oriented courseware and training facilities at a total cost of ₹2,877.43 crore.

According to a press release, these modern technology centres would facilitate skill training in machinery, equipment, tools, hardware, software and services to be rendered for establishing long-term trades such as manufacturing process control and automation, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing, mechanical electrical vehicles, basics design, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This would help students find employment in the industry both across the country and abroad. Moreover, students from private ITIs, polytechnic students, engineering students and workers from MSMEs would also benefit,” it said. Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Chairman of Tata Technologies Limited S. Ramadorai and senior officials participated in the event.