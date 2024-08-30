On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s first day in San Francisco in the United States, the State government signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with six companies for investment proposals to the tune of ₹900 crore.

An official release said that these MoU signed for investment proposals would provide employment to about 4,100 people in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

The MoU with Nokia, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip Technology Inc., Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials were signed in the presence of Mr. Stalin in San Francisco on Thursday, 29 August, 2024 (Friday morning IST).

The MoU signed with Finnish multinational telecommunications major Nokia – a Fortune 500 company – was over setting up a research and development unit, including a network testing centre in SIPCOT campus at Siruseri, with an investment of ₹450 crore. Nokia’s chief strategy and technology officer Nishant Batra and president of Fixed Network Business Group Sandy Motley were present when the MoU was signed.

PayPal Holdings, an American multinational digital payments company, signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for establishing an advanced development centre focussed on Artificial Intelligence. The MoU was signed in the presence of EVP chief technology officer Srini Venkatesan and head of International Government Relations Zi-Yang David Fan.

The MoU with Yield Engineering Systems, an American semiconductor manufacturing company, was to set up a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment at Sulur in Coimbatore with an investment of ₹150 crore. Yield’s chairman and CEO Ramakanth Alapati and chief financial officer Prabhat Mishra were present at the signing.

American semiconductor company Microchip Technology Inc.’s MoU was to set up a research and development centre in semiconductor technology in Chennai with an investment of ₹250 crore. Microchip senior corporate vice president Patrick F. Johnson and corporate vice president Bruce Weyer signed the MoU.

Infinx Healthcare, which chose Madurai to set up its office in July earlier, would establish a technology and global delivery centre on ELCOT campus in the district with an investment of ₹50 crore. Infinx chief marketing officer Radhika Tandon was present at the signing.

American semiconductor company Applied Materials would set up an advanced artificial intelligence-enabled technology development centre for semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in Taramani in Chennai. Applied Materials Group president Prabu Raja and vice president Satheesh Kuppurao were present.

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials from the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department were also present on the occasion.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said that his first day in San Francisco has set a promising tone for the days to follow. “With two more weeks ahead, we continue to intensify this momentum and attract more investors to Tamil Nadu, propelling our march towards a trillion-dollar economy,” Mr. Stalin said.