Tamil Nadu Information Department takes possession of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 00:01 IST

The property in Poes Garden to be transferred to the proposed Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation

The Tamil Development and Information Department has formally taken possession of Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in Poes Garden here.

The house will shortly be transferred to the proposed Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation, which will be headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, for converting it into a memorial, according to senior officials of the department.

The idea is to get the memorial inaugurated at the earliest. Also, there is no plan to use a portion of the property as the Chief Minister’s camp office as the suggestion of the Madras High Court has been found “not feasible,” the officials clarify.

The takeover was preceded by the land acquisition award passed by N. Lakshmi, Revenue Divisional Officer, South Chennai Division, a few days ago.

Till now, the property was under the control of the Chennai Collector. Pending completion of the land acquisition proceedings, an ordinance was promulgated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on May 22, facilitating the “temporary transfer” of the property, including movable items, to the government for upkeep and maintenance.

According to the award, the land, measuring 24,322 sq. ft., has been valued at about ₹29.33 crore, based at the rate of ₹12,060 per sq. ft. After taking into account other components of the award such as multiplier factor of one, 100% solatium and value of buildings and trees, the total value of the award amount is about ₹67.9 crore.

On Wednesday, the amount was deposited with the Principal Judge, City Civil Court, an official at the Chennai Collectorate says.

There were three claimants for the property — J. Deepa and J. Deepak, niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa and declared by the High Court as legal heirs — and the Income Tax department. The legal heirs had reiterated their opposition to the takeover of the property but did not make any submission regarding the apportionment of the award amount.

The I-T Department had contended that around ₹36.87 crore was due from the former Chief Minister and the property had been under attachment.

The department had argued that only after discharging its liability could the State government convert the property into a memorial.

However, the RDO has referred their claims and objections to the City Civil Court and freed the government of all encumbrances. While justifying the government’s proposal to have the memorial, which will serve a “public purpose,” the official has rejected the legal heirs’ claims and termed their objections as those which are “devoid of merits.” The RDO has also observed that the entire land acquisition proceedings were conducted in a “transparent way.” At every stage, legal heirs were given opportunities and their representations and claims were considered and disposed of, as per the 2013 law on land acquisition, the official adds.

In a chat with reporters in Madhavaram on Saturday, D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, said the “overwhelming desire” of people of the State and rank and file of the ruling AIADMK had been fulfilled with the government’s takeover of the property. Calling upon everyone to cooperate with the government in the matter, the Minister expressed the hope that “in deference to the public sentiments,” Ms. Deepa and Mr. Deepak would reconsider their position.