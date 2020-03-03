Tamil Nadu Information Commission asks Health Department to provide details of doctor

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has directed the Health Department to respond to a petitioner who sought to know whether a doctor performing eye surgeries at the district headquarters hospital in Perambalur had passed a post-graduate course and registered himself with the Medical Council of India.

After the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority failed to provide complete information sought under the provisions of Section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act, S. Raja of Alandur in Perambalur district moved the Commission seeking its intervention. He sought details of patients who underwent eye surgeries in the hospital and a copy of the government proceedings permitting the surgical ophthalmologist to perform the surgeries.

He alleged that the doctor in question had not passed the postgraduate course and also not registered with the MCI (now National Medical Commission). State Information Commissioner S. Selvaraj observed that complete information was not provided to the petitioner.

After the Office Superintendent, Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, who represented the PIO, requested 15 days’ time to give the complete details, the Commission directed him to send the reply, including details of patients on whom the doctor performed eye surgeries from the date of his joining service till November 12, 2018, to the petitioner within one month.