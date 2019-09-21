T.N. Industries Minister assures investors of support

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M.C. Sampath invited investors to pump funds into the State and assured them of all support.

Inaugurating the seventh edition of the International Brand Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the theme “Building Brands Across Generations” here on Friday, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the second biggest economy in India and had taken initiatives to promote sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing, electronics, hardware and software, food processing, and aircraft MRO facilities.

Mr. Sampath said the proposed Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial park would leverage all types of industrial growth, besides creating a large number of jobs.

Srinivasan K. Swamy, chairman, CII International Brand Summit and chairman and managing director R.K. Swamy BBDO, dwelt at length on various aspects of building brands across generations by giving examples of how some product majors had reinvented themselves to sustain their image value in the market which had been subject to severe competitions from time to time.

Mr. Swamy said that four out of every five brands died within five years.

He wanted the companies to make use of the changing market situations and keep the people connected to their products as brands always outlived generations and remained inherently fragile.

Saving rivers

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder, Isha Foundation, in his video message, said his recent mission Cauvery Calling had already acquired the brand image and value as many people had joined the movement to save the mighty river.

Sammer Singh, vice president-Monetization ByteDance India (TikTok), said India was a key market for the firm and it had already over 200 million users.