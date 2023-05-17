Tamil Nadu increases dearness allowance for government employees to 42%

May 17, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance for government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners from 38% to 42%.

The increase will come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2023. An official press release from the government said 16 lakh employees will benefit from the move, which will cost an additional ₹2,366.82 crore per year to the State exchequer.

Importantly, the government gave an assurance that, going forward, the dearness allowance of State government employees and teachers will be increased as and when the Union government announces an increase in the allowance.

Acknowledging their role in taking the government schemes to the people, the press release said the State government was safeguarding the interests of government employees and teachers. It said that despite the financial stress caused by the previous government, the debut burden and the revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was actively working towards gradually fulfilling its promises to government employees and teachers.

Office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association, including its president G. Venkatesan, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and thanked him for the DA hike, in the presence of Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu and Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran.

