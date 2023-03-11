ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu increases compensation for victims of police excesses

March 11, 2023 03:00 am | Updated March 10, 2023 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The decision followed the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission to all the States to frame a policy for payment of compensation to the victims/legal heirs of the victims who died in custody

Dennis S. Jesudasan

Image for representation | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The Tamil Nadu government recently revised the amount of compensation given to victims of custodial death/torture/rape caused by police personnel or prison officials and to victims of police firing from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh.

The decision followed the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission to all the States to frame a policy for payment of compensation to the victims/legal heirs of the victims who died in custody and suggestions on the enhancement of compensation.

According to the notification issued by the Public Department, the decision was taken after the recommendations and the suggestions of the NHRC were considered and “the rising of the Consumer Price Index” was taken into account. In case of permanent incapacitation caused by police personnel/prison officials too, the compensation has been revised from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As for cases of torture, proved by a JM/RDO inquiry (custodial violence not resulting in death/permanent or partial incapacitation) and also in cases in which there is partial incapacitation such as loss of eye/hand/limb, the compensation has been revised from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

The State government has also formulated a ‘policy on payment of compensation to the victims of custodial death/torture/rape by police/prison officials and police firings’.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US