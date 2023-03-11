Tamil Nadu increases compensation for victims of police excesses

March 11, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government recently revised the amount of compensation given to victims of custodial death/torture/rape caused by police personnel or prison officials and to victims of police firing from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh.

The decision followed the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission to all the States to frame a policy for payment of compensation to the victims/legal heirs of the victims who died in custody and suggestions on the enhancement of compensation.

According to the notification issued by the Public Department, the decision was taken after the recommendations and the suggestions of the NHRC were considered and “the rising of the Consumer Price Index” was taken into account. In case of permanent incapacitation caused by police personnel/prison officials too, the compensation has been revised from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh.

As for cases of torture, proved by a JM/RDO inquiry (custodial violence not resulting in death/permanent or partial incapacitation) and also in cases in which there is partial incapacitation such as loss of eye/hand/limb, the compensation has been revised from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

The State government has also formulated a ‘policy on payment of compensation to the victims of custodial death/torture/rape by police/prison officials and police firings’.