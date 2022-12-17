Tamil Nadu IAS officer moves HC alleging humiliation at the hands of her superior officer

December 17, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Senthamarai, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has moved the Madras High Court alleging that she is being humiliated by her superior officer. She has challenged a Government Order (GO) through which the subject ‘cinema,’ handled by her so far, has been shifted from the office of Commissioner of Land Administration to the office of Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

Justice Abdul Quddhose has directed Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran and Special Government Pleader D. Ravichander to take notice on behalf of the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Revenue Secretary and Public Secretary. He has ordered notice, returnable by February 9, to Commissioner of Land Administration S. Nagarajan who had been included as respondent by name in his personal capacity too.

In her affidavit, the petitioner said that she was serving as Joint Secretary in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department before being transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Land Administration (cinema and irrigation) in August 2021. In the new capacity, she was the appellate authority under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act of 1955 and the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules of 1957.

She alleged that Mr. Nagarajan had insulted her during a meeting with second-level officers in the department in his chambers last year. She claimed that he was angry over the delay in disposal of a file relating to renewal of licence for a cinema owned by Joy S.A. Raja in Kanniyakumari and was not wiling to listen to her explanation that she required time to look into it since the file had been pending for several years.

The petitioner told the court that the file had been dealt with by Mr. Nagarajan himself when he served as Joint Commissioner of Land Administration and that he had refused to renew the licence while serving as Kanniyakumari Collector. She alleged that the Commissioner asked her to get out of his office room and warned her that he would lock her room and make her stand outside.

“I was humiliated by the sixth respondent since I did not accede to his request to pass orders immediately in the cinema licence renewal concerning Joy S.A. Raja... This unbecoming conduct and behaviour is unwarranted, inappropriate and in violation of my rights, both as a human and as a woman holding government office,” the affidavit read. The petitioner also claimed to have reported the issue to the Chief Secretary on January 10.

On February 3, the Commissioner of Land Administration passed an office order shifting all subjects, including cinema and irrigation, handled by the petitioner, to an Additional Commissioner in the department. Aggrieved over it, the petitioner made another representation to the Chief Secretary on February 4 complaining that the Commissioner was exhibiting offensive behaviour and had abused her verbally.

Subsequently, to her shock, a GO was issued on November 28 transferring the entire subject of cinema from the office of Commissioner of Land Administration to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Assailing the legality of the Government Order, the petitioner contended that such transfer was in violation of the 1955 Act and that it was a colourable exercise of power. She claimed it to be the result of vindictive attitude.

The petitioner stated that the 1957 Rules relating to cinemas use the nomenclature ‘Joint Commissioner of Land Administration’ and therefore, the subject cinema could not be simply transferred to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration without amending the statutory rules. She contended that the Commissioner of Revenue Administration does not have any sanctioned post where she could be accommodated.

Since the post lacked financial sanction, she said, no funds were available for her to draw her salary, administrative charges and contingency. “I was instructed to join the Commissioner of Revenue Administration with immediate effect with no provision for my salary, thereby infringing upon my fundamental right to earn my livelihood and preventing me from carrying out my official duties from my assigned place of work,” she has alleged in her petition.