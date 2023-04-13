HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Housing Board to switch over to first-come-first-serve system for allotment and sale

The exiting lottery method will be scrapped; the board will be able to get money from the beneficiaries in advance and carry out any customisation for them in the apartments or houses, says Minister

April 13, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Muthusamy

S. Muthusamy | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) will do away with the existing lottery system to choose beneficiaries in the allocation and sale of plots, houses and apartments and instead make the allocations on a first-come-first-serve basis, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

In his reply to the discussion on the budgetary demands for his department, he said an advantage of the first-come-first-serve system was that the Board would be able to get the money from the beneficiaries in advance and carry out any customisation for them in the apartments or houses. He said the existing rules on the allocations to be made to different categories of the beneficiaries would be followed.

The Minister said an Enforcement Cell would be set up at the department’s headquarters in Chennai to carry out surprise inspections for identification of unapproved constructions and building violations. The department would develop a software based on the geographical information system and satellite imagery at a cost of ₹3.51 crore to identify unapproved construction and violations. This would be implemented first in Coimbatore on a pilot basis.

He highlighted that the department was expediting efforts to expand the geographical area covered under master plans from 7% of total area in Tamil Nadu to 19%. This will be increased further gradually, he said.

He said a report would be prepared through consultants to analyse a number of demands made by real estate developers. Some of these demands were allowing the premium floor space index in buildings with roads less than 9 m, increasing the permitted height of buildings classified as non-high-rises and to pay guideline value only for the space needed under open space reservation.

