Tamil Nadu hikes monthly assistance for persons with disabilities

December 04, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister Stalin said 4,39,315 persons were getting the assistance from the Revenue Department, and the decision to increase the amount would mean an additional cost of ₹263.58 crore.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing out an award to a person with disabilities in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced an increase in the monthly financial assistance to various categories of persons with disabilities from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

Participating at a function to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said 4,39,315 persons were getting the assistance from the Revenue Department, and the decision to increase the amount would mean an additional cost of ₹263.58 crore.

Pointing out that the government had constituted an expert committee to identify suitable jobs for them in public and private sectors, he said the committee would advise the government on the ways and the technology that would help them overcome dependence on others.

“We are creating an environment in which they could work from home. We are providing training in computer software and laptops so that they could get employment,” he said. He also distributed various awards to persons with disabilities.

Pointing to the ramp that the government had created to help persons with disabilities have access to the Marina beach, Mr. Stalin said his joy found no bounds when many of them used it for the first time. “The project did not cost the government much. But it created an outcome which could not be achieved even by crores of rupees spent,” he said.

He said his government wanted persons with disabilities to face no hardship. “Even if something benefits a single individual, we should do it,” he said, recalling his speech at the meeting of the welfare board for persons with disabilities.

