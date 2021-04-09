‘Tamil Nadu has vaccines for 10 days’

With some States flagging concerns over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the last few days, health officials have said that Tamil Nadu’s stock will last 10 days.

“Going by the current rate of utilisation, we presently have stock for 10 days. We have a stock of 18 lakh doses now,” an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said. The State received an additional supply of 2.14 lakh doses of Covaxin and 11.02 lakh doses of Covishield on April 3.

As on April 8, the vaccination programme’s total coverage stood at 34,87,036. This includes those who received both doses of the vaccines.

Inquiries across government medical college hospitals in Chennai and medical officers in a number of districts found that vaccines were available across centres in the State. The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, on average, vaccinates 500 persons a day, while the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, covers 450 persons, said hospital authorities.

Authorities at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said adequate stock was available for 10 days. “The initial hesitation to get vaccinated no longer exists. We are vaccinating 300-400 persons a day,” an authority said.

A doctor attached to a primary health centre said adequate doses of the vaccines were available, but takers in rural areas were still few due to the fear of vaccination.

“People should find reasons to get vaccinated rather than give excuses for not getting immunised. Pandemic control is everyone’s responsibility. Let us contribute by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Vaccines are now available at all possible centres, including in the private sector. People should come forward to get vaccinated,” T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said.

He added: “If the situation is not improving, we as public health experts may even propose to link it with other provisions like insurance claim when infected.”