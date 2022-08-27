Tamil Nadu has the third largest vendors on Government e-Marketplace

It stands third behind Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 00:40 IST

There are 4,06,961 vendors from Tamil Nadu who have registered themselves on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), placing the State third behind Maharashtra (8,83,907) and Uttar Pradesh (4,08,946), GeM CEO Prashant Kumar Singh said on Friday.

At a meeting organised by the Press Information Bureau here, he said Tamil Nadu government organisations had made procurement worth ₹1,090 crore through the GeM since it was started. He said sellers from Tamil Nadu had secured orders worth ₹7,185 crore through the GeM.

Earlier, delivering his keynote address at the CII Southern Region MSME Procurement Summit, Mr. Singh said GeM was planning awareness programmes in Tamil Nadu in the coming months to reach out to many MSMEs. The aim is to increase the number of sellers from Tamil Nadu, he said.

He said that to provide support to MSMEs, the government had offered the logistics services through post-offices all over the country.

M. Ponnuswami, chairman, MSME and EoDB Sub-Committee, CII-SR, suggested a separate vertical to address the issues of micro, small and medium enterprises and to adopt a uniform regulatory framework for them in all States. He said that in a span of 5 years, GeM had become one of the largest government e-procurement platforms in the world. The GeM was a big help for MSMEs, helping them do business with the PSUs.

One of the key constraints for the MSMEs is lack of market access. The MSME Procurement Summit organised by the CII was aimed at providing opportunity to MSMEs to develop business linkages and grow their business.

