Tamil Nadu has the potential to increase exports manifold, says Chief Minister

‘In 2020-21, the State accounted for 8.97% of India’s exports and stood third among the States’

‘In 2020-21, the State accounted for 8.97% of India’s exports and stood third among the States’

Tamil Nadu has the potential to increase its exports manifold, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

“In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu accounted for ₹1.93 lakh crore or 8.97% of India’s exports and was the third among the States. Our goal is to increase this share every year,” he said, speaking at the Federation of Indian Exports Organisations’ Southern Region Export Excellence Awards function.

Stating that exports would help Tamil Nadu become a $1-trillion economy by 2030, he pointed to the release of Tamil Nadu’s exports strategy last year, with the aim of $100 billion in exports by 2030 from the current $26 billion.

Mr. Stalin also listed industry-friendly measures, including ₹100 crore for strengthening export infrastructure, formation of a Knowledge City and the constitution of the State Export Promotion Committee. He also expected the southern region’s share in exports to increase to 35% from 27% in five years, and Tamil Nadu to play a key role in the process.

The Chief Minister presented awards in multiple categories. Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan also presented the awards.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. was presented with the Highest Foreign Exchange Earner (Top Exporter)-Southern Region for 2017-18 and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited was awarded in the same category for 2018-19. Miot Hospitals was awarded the Top performing Service Exporter in Southern Region for 2017-18. Caplin Point Laboratories was honoured for being the top performing exporter in Tamil Nadu for 2017-18.

FIEO president A. Sakthivel said Tamil Nadu was poised to become one of the investment-friendly States internationally and the conducive atmosphere in the State was an added advantage for the investors. FIEO regional chairman Israr Ahmed said Tamil Nadu accounted for over 40% of all exports from the southern States.