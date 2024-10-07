Tamil Nadu has least prevalence of drugs: DGP Shankar Jiwal 

A scientific study conducted by the Union government on the ‘Magnitude of Substance Abuse in India’ has revealed that Tamil Nadu had the lowest incidences of drug abuse, including use of sedatives and inhalants, according to Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

In a press release, Mr. Jiwal, who is also the head of police force, said the use of ganja was least in Tamil Nadu with the State recording 0.1% (35th position) which was much lower than the national average of 1.2%. As regards use of opioids, the State stood at the 35th position with 0.26% which was again lower than the national average of 1.08%.

Dismissing allegations that there was widespread prevalence of drugs in the State, he said even a smaller State like Assam with 50% population of Tamil Nadu had a much higher position in the usage of cannabis (2.27%), opioids (2.91%), sedatives (0.82%) and inhalants (1.24%).

The study conducted by the Centre and also the National Crime Records Bureau had clearly indicated that the prevalence of narcotic drugs in Tamil Nadu was much less compared to other States.

The State government was taking diligent efforts to curtail the trafficking and illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by engaging in both enforcement and awareness initiatives. Due to the strenuous efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu Police, the State was maintaining ‘Zero Cultivation’ status of ganja.

Stringent enforcement

In 2022, as many as 10,665 cases under NDPS Act were detected resulting in the arrest of 14,934 accused, including 19 foreign nationals, with the seizure of 28,383 kg of ganja and other drugs. The next year, 10,256 cases were booked against 14,770 accused resulting in the seizure of 23,364 kg of ganja and other contraband substances. In 2024 (up to August) 6,053 cases were registered against 9,750 accused persons which led to the seizure of 15,092 kg of ganja and other drugs. Steps had been taken to obtain 35 sniffer dogs for detection of narcotic drugs. Hundreds of habitual offenders were detained under the Goondas Act since 2022 and a large number of vehicles used to commit the crimes were seized, Mr. Jiwal said.

Financial investigation was being conducted against the accused involved in NDPS Act cases who benefitted from the sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs. Their movable/immovable properties were frozen. Since the launch of Drive Against Drugs initiative from August 2022 to August 2024, financial investigation taken up against the accused, involved in 77 NDPS Act cases, had resulted in seizure of property worth ₹18.03 crore. A total of 8,949 bank accounts operated by the suspects were frozen.

The study was conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the behest of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

