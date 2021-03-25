Tamil Nadu has a total of 6.28 cr. voters

Tamil Nadu has 6.28 crore voters across its 37 districts, according to the latest figures available with the Election Commission of India. There are 3.19 crore women, 3.09 men and 7,192 transpersons as on March 19.

Chennai has the highest number of electors: 40.57 lakh — 20.61 lakh women, 19.94 lakh men and 1.083 transpersons. Ariyalur has the lowest: 5.3 lakh voters — 2.67 lakh women, 2.63 men and 10 transpersons.

During the continuous update of the electoral rolls, 2,85,391 persons were included between January 20 and March 19 this year.

The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency continues to have the highest number of voters at 6,98,820. The Harbour Assembly constituency, on the other hand, has the lowest number of voters at just 1,75,770.