Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau to have country-specific benches

The Guidance Bureau Tamil Nadu, will soon set up country-specific benches to give special attention to investors.

The State government intends to assign one nodal officer for each country, who will closely work with companies that have already invested in Tamil Nadu, and also be instrumental in getting fresh investments into the State.

According to Industries Minister M.C.Sampath, one IAS officer will be given charge of each country. “We will do this for countries that have invested and are investing in Tamil Nadu,” he said on the sidelines of the Chennai Global Economic Summit 2019, the sixth World Tamils Economic conference in Chennai.

The Guidance Bureau, Tamil Nadu, which was constituted with an objective of attracting major proposals into the State has benches for Japan, Korea and USA. “More countries will be added in the coming days. This will help us give special attention to country-specific investors and for follow-up action as well. The officer in-charge of each country will look at issues like obtaining pre-project approvals and infrastructure support,” a senior government official said.

A few days ago, Hong Yup Lee, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea, during an interaction, said that the Guidance Bureau in Tamil Nadu has assigned one official for all enquires and issues pertaining to Korean investments.

Since its inception in 1992, the Guidance Bureau has attracted over 300 major investment proposals into the State including Hyundai, Ford, Daimler, Apollo Tyres and Saint Gobain. The Guidance Bureau was also the nodal agency for the two major Global Investors Meet that Tamil Nadu hosted in 2015 and in January 2019.