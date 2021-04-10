Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt. warns of more COVID-19 curbs

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday warned that it would impose prohibitory orders at night and more restrictions if its efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 fail.

The warning came a day after the government reintroduced restrictions, with effect from April 10, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers on the prevailing situation. Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan was among the officials who attended the meeting.

An official statement said the government had taken various measures to control the second wave, and urged the people to co-operate. A vaccination drive would be conducted from April 14 to 16, it added.

