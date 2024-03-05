Tamil Nadu Govt. urges High Court to issue a direction to FRRO for expediting deportation of three other Rajiv case convicts

March 05, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government on Monday urged the Madras High Court to issue a direction to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), functioning under the Union Home Ministry, to expedite the process of deporting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Sriharan, alias Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar, to their motherland Sri Lanka.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj said the mortal remains of the released convict Santhan, alias T. Suthenthirarajah, who died at a government hospital in Chennai on February 28, were flown to Sri Lanka on March 1 as directed by the High Court on February 29.

File similar petition

The APP sought direction from the FRRO to expedite the deportation process of three other released convicts. However, the judges refused to issue such a direction on a writ petition that Santhan had filed during his lifetime in 2023. They said, the three convicts would have to file similar writ petitions.

Additional Solicitor General AR. L. Sundaresan told the court the FRRO had issued an exit permit for Santhan on February 22 on the basis of a travel document issued by the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission on February 1. However, before flying back to his country, his health deteriorated and he died. Therefore, the mortal remains alone could be taken to the island nation.

In the case of other three convicts, the ASG said, it was not known whether they had applied for travel documents before the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission and appeared for an interview. Therefore, their case could be considered only when they approach the High Court, he said, and the judges concurred with him before closing Santhan’s 2023 writ petition.

