GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Govt. urges High Court to issue a direction to FRRO for expediting deportation of three other Rajiv case convicts

Judges say those convicts will have to file writ petitions seeking such a relief and that a general direction cannot be issued on a writ petition filed in 2023 by Santhan alias T. Suthenthirarajah

March 05, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The ASG says it was not known whether they had applied for travel documents before the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission and appeared for an interview

The ASG says it was not known whether they had applied for travel documents before the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission and appeared for an interview | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The State government on Monday urged the Madras High Court to issue a direction to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), functioning under the Union Home Ministry, to expedite the process of deporting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Sriharan, alias Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar, to their motherland Sri Lanka.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj said the mortal remains of the released convict Santhan, alias T. Suthenthirarajah, who died at a government hospital in Chennai on February 28, were flown to Sri Lanka on March 1 as directed by the High Court on February 29.

File similar petition

The APP sought direction from the FRRO to expedite the deportation process of three other released convicts. However, the judges refused to issue such a direction on a writ petition that Santhan had filed during his lifetime in 2023. They said, the three convicts would have to file similar writ petitions.

Additional Solicitor General AR. L. Sundaresan told the court the FRRO had issued an exit permit for Santhan on February 22 on the basis of a travel document issued by the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission on February 1. However, before flying back to his country, his health deteriorated and he died. Therefore, the mortal remains alone could be taken to the island nation.

In the case of other three convicts, the ASG said, it was not known whether they had applied for travel documents before the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission and appeared for an interview. Therefore, their case could be considered only when they approach the High Court, he said, and the judges concurred with him before closing Santhan’s 2023 writ petition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.