Tamil Nadu govt. to relax time restrictions in Christian cemetries for burials; allow multi-tier vaults across the State

January 09, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to relax the time restrictions for reopening family graves in Christian cemeteries for fresh burials and also to allow multi-tier vault systems across the State like the one existing in Kilpauk cemetery in Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said necessary orders would be issued within a week in this regard. The government has decided to allow the reopening family graves in Christian cemeteries within 12 months, in cases where the previous burial was not in a coffin.

If the previous burial was in wooden coffins, the family grave could be reopened after 18 months for fresh burials and in cases where the previous burial was in metal coffin, the family grave could be reopened after seven years.

Earlier, family graves in Christian cemeteries could be reopened only after a mandatory period of 14 years irrespective of whether the previous burial was in a coffin or whether the coffin was wooden or otherwise.

“The new rule would apply to Christian cemeteries in Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and town panchayats across Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said during a meeting he chaired in the Secretariat in which he reviewed the steps being taken towards the welfare of minorities in the State.

The Chief Minister also announced that steps would be taken to acquire land for setting up Christian cemeteries and burial grounds for Muslims (Kabristan) in district headquarters, which did not have one.

Ministers Duraimurugan, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Udhayanidhi Stalin, S. Muthusamy, P. Geetha Jeevan, P.K. Sekarbabu, Gingee K.S. Masthan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, legislator S. Inigo Irudayaraj, State Minorities Commission chairperson S. Peter Alphonse, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

