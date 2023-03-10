Tamil Nadu govt. seeks info from CBDT on IT assessees

March 10, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, which is formulating eligibility conditions for its scheme of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families, has sought information from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on income tax assessees in the State.

With the Central authorities issuing a notification in this regard, the State government is hopeful of getting the information at the earliest. Provisionally, there are 48 lakh assessees in the State, says a senior official, adding that eventually the number may go up by a few more lakhs.

During the recent by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on the last day of campaigning, said an announcement on the scheme would be made in the State Budget, which would be presented on March 20.

Likewise, the government is examining the data on the owners of four-wheelers, numbering about 35 lakh. Not every one may get eliminated, as the details of the age and the vehicles would be scrutinised. Those who work in the government and private sectors may also be removed from the ambit of the scheme. “Our idea is to come up with an arrangement that will be reasonable and acceptable to all,” explains the official.

Initially, there were discussions in sections of the media that ration card-holders falling under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) categories, regarded as those belonging to the below the poverty line (BPL) section, would be straightaway declared beneficiaries of the scheme too.

But, given the huge financial outgo that would occur in such an eventuality, the government realised the need for a deep study of the profile of the beneficiaries. Besides, it found that when the government had distributed cash to rice-drawing ration card holders during Pongal or the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 95% of the card-holders had drawn the money. A factor, like this, is also compelling the government to lay down the eligibility conditions in such a manner that the scheme will be targeted and, at the same time, will cover the deserving sections.

The government may adopt multiple channels of enrolment of beneficiaries, as it is conscious that many among the economically vulnerable sections are neither tech-savvy nor well connected through modern tools of technology.

