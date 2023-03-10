ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu govt. seeks info from CBDT on IT assessees

March 10, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan

The Tamil Nadu government, which is formulating eligibility conditions for its scheme of monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families, has sought information from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on income tax assessees in the State. 

With the Central authorities issuing a notification in this regard, the State government is hopeful of getting the information at the earliest. Provisionally, there are 48 lakh assessees in the State, says a senior official, adding that eventually the number may go up by a few more lakhs. 

During the recent by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on the last day of campaigning, said an announcement on the scheme would be made in the State Budget, which would be presented on March 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, the government is examining the data on the owners of four-wheelers, numbering about 35 lakh.  Not every one may get eliminated, as the details of the age and the vehicles would be scrutinised.  Those who work in the government and private sectors may also be removed from the ambit of the scheme. “Our idea is to come up with an arrangement that will be reasonable and acceptable to all,” explains the official.

Initially, there were discussions in sections of the media that ration card-holders falling under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) categories, regarded as those belonging to the below the poverty line (BPL) section, would be straightaway declared beneficiaries of the scheme too.

But, given the huge financial outgo that would occur in such an eventuality, the government realised the need for a deep study of the profile of the beneficiaries.  Besides, it found that when the government had distributed cash to rice-drawing ration card holders during Pongal or the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 95% of the card-holders had drawn the money.  A factor, like this, is also compelling  the government to lay down the eligibility conditions in such a manner that the scheme will be targeted and, at the same time, will cover the deserving sections. 

The government may adopt multiple channels of enrolment of beneficiaries, as it is conscious that many among the economically vulnerable sections are neither tech-savvy nor well connected through modern tools of technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US