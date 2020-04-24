Tamil Nadu govt sanctions ₹499 crore for Kudimaramathu scheme

The State government has given its administrative sanction for implementing Kudimaramathu scheme in 34 districts at a cost of about ₹499 crore during 2020-21.
According to a G.O. issued in this regard, a total of 1,387 works are to be taken up in these districts under this scheme.
PWD Secretary K. Manivasan issued a G.O. in this regard on April 22. Kudimaramathu scheme adopts the participatory approach for restoring waterbodies in the State.
