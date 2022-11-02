Tamil Nadu govt. replaces Food Minister with Food Secretary as chief of the Civil Supplies Corporation

The order was issued on October 21. For many months, the TNCSC has been in the limelight, mostly for wrong reasons

The Tamil Nadu government has quietly replaced Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani with J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

In July 2014, the then Food Minister, R. Kamaraj, was made the Chairman, a position held till then by a civil servant, M.P. Nirmala, who was the Food Secretary. This was a deviation from the tradition of having senior civil servants as the head of the TNCSC since its establishment in 1972.

Though no reason has been cited for the present development, an expert in the food sector says it is a “sensible move” on the part of the government to have put the Secretary of the Department concerned back as the TNCSC Chairman.

For many months, the TNCSC has been in the news, mostly for wrong reasons. A controversy erupted in January over the quality of articles given away as part of the Pongal gift hampers. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asked officials to take severe action, including blacklisting, against the companies that had supplied these items. A few months later, the TNCSC, in its reply to questions raised under the Right to Information Act, mentioned that no company had been blacklisted. in the light of the alleged irregularities in the distribution of the gift hampers. It added that the government had set apart ₹1,163 crore for the scheme.

A few weeks ago, the TNCSC issued notice to employees of 50 direct purchase centres in Thanjavur district, seeking an explanation for the alleged ₹28.35-lakh loss to it through the movement of paddy from the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) to open storage points during 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the TNCSC has been going ahead with paddy procurement. So far, nearly eight lakh tonnes have been procured through around 1,500 DPCs. This is about 2.5 lakh tonnes higher than last year’s procurement. The procurement is expected to gather speed as the Centre has relaxed moisture content by 2% — from 17% to 19% — for the paddy procured in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi.

A perusal of the procurement data reveals that Thanjavur remains the largest contributor to the State’s grain pool, with about 2.1 lakh tonnes, followed by Tiruvarur with 1.8 lakh tonnes and Mayiladuthurai with 91,000 tonnes. In the non-delta region, Tiruvallur tops the list with around 29,000 tonnes. Erode comes next with 24,500 tonnes and Chengalpattu with 17,520 tonnes.