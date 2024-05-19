GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tamil Nadu govt. releases ₹1,229 crore for MGNREGS for 2024-25

Published - May 19, 2024 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘work week’ under MGNREGS starts every Thursday and ends the following Wednesday.

The ‘work week’ under MGNREGS starts every Thursday and ends the following Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu government recently accorded sanction to release ₹1,229 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for 2024-25.

While ₹921 crore is the 75% share from the Central assistance for this programme (material component), ₹307 crore is the 25% share of the State government for the same for 2024-25, according to a G.O. issued in this regard. The Government of India had earlier this year increased the wages under MGNREGS by ₹25 per worker a day.

In March this year, the Central Empowered Committee approved “20 crore person days” under the labour budget for Tamil Nadu for 2024-25. The Government of India had that month approved ₹319 per person a day under the MGNREGS for workers in Tamil Nadu.

The ‘work week’ under MGNREGS starts every Thursday and ends the following Wednesday and works are taken up in clusters within a village. The wages for unskilled labour under this scheme have been fixed based on the Rural Schedule of Rates (RSoR). The wage was increased to ₹294 per worker a day from April 2023.

The funds for MGNREGS has three components -- wage for unskilled labour (100% funded by the Union government), material for civil works (75% by the Union government and 25% by the State government) and for salary and other expenditure (100% by the Union government).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.