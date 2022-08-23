Tamil Nadu govt. notifies terms to address LGBTQIA+ community

The glossary was released at the direction of Madras High Court

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 23, 2022 23:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has notified a glossary of terms in English and Tamil to be used in addressing members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and others (LGBTQIA+) community.

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment notified the terms.

The notification gives a description for terms such as intersex, gender non-conforming person, transgender person, gender non-binary person, gender dysphoria, gender incongruence, gender fluidity, cisgender and pansexuality and also for expressions such as ‘coming out’ and ‘ally’.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The glossary was released at the direction of the Madras High Court. “This is an effort to ensure that the LGBTQIA-related terms and words are used uniformly to address the issues related to them, both officially and legally,” an official said. The notification can be accessed in The Hindu portal at http://bit.ly/TNGovtLGBTQ.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
social issues (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app