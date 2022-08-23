Tamil Nadu govt. notifies terms to address LGBTQIA+ community

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has notified a glossary of terms in English and Tamil to be used in addressing members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and others (LGBTQIA+) community.

The Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment notified the terms.

The notification gives a description for terms such as intersex, gender non-conforming person, transgender person, gender non-binary person, gender dysphoria, gender incongruence, gender fluidity, cisgender and pansexuality and also for expressions such as ‘coming out’ and ‘ally’.

The glossary was released at the direction of the Madras High Court. “This is an effort to ensure that the LGBTQIA-related terms and words are used uniformly to address the issues related to them, both officially and legally,” an official said. The notification can be accessed in The Hindu portal at http://bit.ly/TNGovtLGBTQ.