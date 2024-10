The Tamil Nadu government has nominated retired Madras High Court judge S. Tamilvanan as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. An official press release from the State government said that the new chairperson would have a tenure of three years.

