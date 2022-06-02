Tamil Nadu government nominates five members to Bharathiar University syndicate

The nominees are secretaries of 5 self-financing colleges

Recently, the State legislative assembly passed a law to nominate secretaries from self-financing colleges to the Bharathiar University syndicate. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tamil Nadu government has nominated five secretaries from self-financing colleges as syndicate members of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore.

According to a press release from the Association of Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu (ASFASMTN), Dr. Ajeet Kumar Lal Mohan, AJK College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore; Dr N. Yesodha Devi, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore; K. Rashid Gazzali, Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, the Nilgiris, P. Arunthathi, Kaamadhenu Arts and Science College, Sathyamangalam and Dr. S. Nalin Vimal Kumar, Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, have been appointed as members.

Recently, the State legislative assembly passed a law to nominate secretaries from self-financing colleges to the Bharathiar University syndicate following the Madras High Court intervention to a writ petition filed by ASFASMTN in 2019.