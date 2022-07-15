Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt. may resume eviction in Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar

According to the Mylapore MLA, 140 houses are yet to be demolished in Govindasamy Nagar. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ
Staff Reporter CHENNAI July 15, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 22:17 IST

With the Supreme Court recently ordering the State government to complete the eviction drive in Govindasamy Nagar in Raja Annamalaipuram here within a month, the government had decided to resume the process next week.

When a contempt petition filed by an individual regarding the delay in evicting the people residing in “water course poramboke” land in Govindasamy Nagar came up for hearing earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered that its earlier order to demolish the houses be adhered to in letter and spirit within four weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court said the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Inspector General of Police should be present in the court during the next hearing on August 10, if the order was not complied with. The judges even suggested the use of Central police force if needed. “It is always open to the State government to employ adequate police force, including taking the assistance of Central police force, if so advised,” the order said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Mylai’ Dha. Velu, MLA representing Mylapore which covers Govindasamy Nagar, said the eviction process was likely to commence early next week. Mr. Velu, who recently negotiated with the people to make them agree to move to houses provided by the government in alternative locations, said a majority of the people had agreed to move.

Pointing out that close to 140 houses were yet to be demolished, he said that around 40 families would be relocated first to houses in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements near Aalaiyamman Koil in Teynampet. “Once this happens, we hope the remaining people will also come forward to relocate,” he said.

The eviction of around 300 families in the locality, which began in April end, became controversial after stiff opposition from the people who were residing there for more than five decades. While their primary demand was to not evict them, they demanded alternative housing at least in nearby localities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
habitat and housing
public housing
Read more...