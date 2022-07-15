Tamil Nadu govt. may resume eviction in Chennai’s Govindasamy Nagar

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered the government to finish the eviction in Govindasamy Nagar within four weeks, failing which it asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to be present in person during the next hearing of the case

According to the Mylapore MLA, 140 houses are yet to be demolished in Govindasamy Nagar. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered the government to finish the eviction in Govindasamy Nagar within four weeks, failing which it asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to be present in person during the next hearing of the case

With the Supreme Court recently ordering the State government to complete the eviction drive in Govindasamy Nagar in Raja Annamalaipuram here within a month, the government had decided to resume the process next week.

When a contempt petition filed by an individual regarding the delay in evicting the people residing in “water course poramboke” land in Govindasamy Nagar came up for hearing earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered that its earlier order to demolish the houses be adhered to in letter and spirit within four weeks.

The court said the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Inspector General of Police should be present in the court during the next hearing on August 10, if the order was not complied with. The judges even suggested the use of Central police force if needed. “It is always open to the State government to employ adequate police force, including taking the assistance of Central police force, if so advised,” the order said.

‘Mylai’ Dha. Velu, MLA representing Mylapore which covers Govindasamy Nagar, said the eviction process was likely to commence early next week. Mr. Velu, who recently negotiated with the people to make them agree to move to houses provided by the government in alternative locations, said a majority of the people had agreed to move.

Pointing out that close to 140 houses were yet to be demolished, he said that around 40 families would be relocated first to houses in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements near Aalaiyamman Koil in Teynampet. “Once this happens, we hope the remaining people will also come forward to relocate,” he said.

The eviction of around 300 families in the locality, which began in April end, became controversial after stiff opposition from the people who were residing there for more than five decades. While their primary demand was to not evict them, they demanded alternative housing at least in nearby localities.