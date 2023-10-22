Tamil Nadu govt. issues orders increasing upper age limit for teaching positions in schools

October 22, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In line with the announcement made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders increasing the upper age limit for candidates applying for teaching positions in State-run schools to 53 years in general category and 58 years in other categories.

A G.O. issued by the School Education Department amended the relevant provisions in this regard in the Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service, the Tamil Nadu School Educational Subordinate Service and the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service.

In January 2020, the department fixed the upper age limit for candidates as 40 years for general category candidates and 45 years for those from other categories.

The State Human Resources Management Department had, in September 2021, issued orders increasing the upper age limit for candidates applying for teaching positions through direct recruitment to 42 years for general category candidates and 47 years for those from other categories with effect from January 1, 2023.

In October 2021, the School Education Department announced a one-time relaxation for teachers’ recruitments whose notifications would be made up to December 31, 2022. In August 2023, the department announced another one-time relaxation increasing the upper limit for candidates to 45 years for general category candidates and 50 years for those from other categories.

However, the second one-time relaxation was made applicable only for those applying for Graduate Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers positions.

Following protests by teachers’ associations, the School Education Minister made a few announcements on October 4, one of which was to increase the age limit to 53 years for general category candidates and 58 years for those from other categories.

The School Education Department issued orders in this regard on October 21.