Tamil Nadu govt. has failed to protect the rights of Dalits, says Ramadoss

April 26, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Ramadoss.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not doing enough to protect the rights of Dalits. He cited the reports of cow dung being flung into the drinking water tank meant for the Scheduled Castes in the Sangam Vidudhi Panchayat in Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district.

In a statement, he said the act was inhuman and condemnable and the ‘Dravida Model’ government had failed to curb such acts. “In the last 18 months, Tamil Nadu has seen instances of human faeces and cow dung being thrown into drinking water tanks. In particular, these are being done in schools and in places where Scheduled Caste people live. This is worrying. The Tamil Nadu government has failed in its duty to prevent these acts,” he said.

Dr. Ramdoss said that it had been 17 months since a similar incident took place at Vengaivayal but the police had failed to identify and punish those responsible. “This is the reason why such deplorable incidents are taking place again and again. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to arrest those responsible for the Vengaivayal incident,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said the act of throwing cow dung in the drinking water tank on Kuruvandaan Street (in the Sangam Viduthi panchayat) was as deplorable as the one in Vengaivayal. “We are all human beings. This is an unpardonable act. The government should immediately find those responsible and punish them according to law,” he said.

