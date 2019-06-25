Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt. extends deadline for regularising unauthorised buildings

With deadline for regularisation of unapproved plots only three days away, more than 50% of such plots remain unapproved.

With deadline for regularisation of unapproved plots only three days away, more than 50% of such plots remain unapproved.   | Photo Credit: S, SIVA SARAVANAN

more-in

As per a scheme formulated in 2017, buildings constructed up to July 1, 2007 have been covered under the scheme.

The State government has extended the deadine, by another six months, for submitting applications to regularise unauthorised buildings or those with deviations.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday last. This will be in force till December 21.

As per a scheme formulated in 2017, buildings constructed up to July 1, 2007 have been covered under the scheme.

It may be recalled that following poor response to the regularisation scheme for unauthorised buildings announced in June 2017. the State government last year relaxed conditions to attract wider participation. It had introduced category-wise and type-wise rates for exempting floor space index violations.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
urban planning
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2019 1:03:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-govt-extends-deadline-for-regularising-unauthorised-buildings/article28132849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story