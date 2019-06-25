Tamil Nadu govt. extends deadline for regularising unauthorised buildings

The State government has extended the deadine, by another six months, for submitting applications to regularise unauthorised buildings or those with deviations.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday last. This will be in force till December 21.

As per a scheme formulated in 2017, buildings constructed up to July 1, 2007 have been covered under the scheme.

It may be recalled that following poor response to the regularisation scheme for unauthorised buildings announced in June 2017. the State government last year relaxed conditions to attract wider participation. It had introduced category-wise and type-wise rates for exempting floor space index violations.