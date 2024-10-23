ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu govt. awards contracts for preparation of master plans for over 40 towns

Published - October 23, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Chennai

T. Ramakrishnan

The State government has awarded the task of preparation of master plans for 42 towns to four consultants under the Union government’s scheme of Amrut 2.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the towns covered under the project are: Theni Allinagaram, Bodinayakanur, Aruppukkottai, Namakkal, Edappadi, Mettur, Kallakurichi, Tindivanam and Arakkonam.  Along with Karur, Inamkarur and Thanthoni will be covered. Likewise, Thiruthangal will be taken up along with Sivakasi.  The approximate cost of the contract is estimated to be nearly ₹32 crore with the total extent of area being about 3,647 sq.km.

The consultants would be given two years to prepare the plans. Originally, the idea was to cover 50 towns. But  it had been decided to separate the remaining towns from the current list in view of the areas being hilly, for which an exclusive study would be done, according to an official in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

A release from Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL), one of the consultants chosen, stated that “this assignment is aligned with the Tamil Nadu government’s strategic focus on fostering planned and sustainable development, leveraging advanced GIS technology to create cities that are more efficient, resilient, and more liveable.“ 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the State government has floated bids for the preparation of master plans for 50 more towns. Maduranthagam, Tiruttani, Chinnamanur,  Keelakarai, Aranthangi, Thiruthuraipoondi, Sirkali and Bhavani are among the chosen towns. Their total extent of area is around 3,190 sq.km and the estimated cost, ₹21.8 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US