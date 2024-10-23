Tamil Nadu govt. awards contracts for preparation of master plans for over 40 towns

The State government has awarded the task of preparation of master plans for 42 towns to four consultants under the Union government’s scheme of Amrut 2.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the towns covered under the project are: Theni Allinagaram, Bodinayakanur, Aruppukkottai, Namakkal, Edappadi, Mettur, Kallakurichi, Tindivanam and Arakkonam. Along with Karur, Inamkarur and Thanthoni will be covered. Likewise, Thiruthangal will be taken up along with Sivakasi. The approximate cost of the contract is estimated to be nearly ₹32 crore with the total extent of area being about 3,647 sq.km.

The consultants would be given two years to prepare the plans. Originally, the idea was to cover 50 towns. But it had been decided to separate the remaining towns from the current list in view of the areas being hilly, for which an exclusive study would be done, according to an official in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

A release from Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL), one of the consultants chosen, stated that “this assignment is aligned with the Tamil Nadu government’s strategic focus on fostering planned and sustainable development, leveraging advanced GIS technology to create cities that are more efficient, resilient, and more liveable.“

Meanwhile, the State government has floated bids for the preparation of master plans for 50 more towns. Maduranthagam, Tiruttani, Chinnamanur, Keelakarai, Aranthangi, Thiruthuraipoondi, Sirkali and Bhavani are among the chosen towns. Their total extent of area is around 3,190 sq.km and the estimated cost, ₹21.8 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.