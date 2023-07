July 26, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday visited Sri Vaikunta Perumal temple in Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district.

“Saw the temple inscriptions of Uthiramerur in Kanchipuram that bear witness to our vibrant democracy over one thousand years ago. Felt immensely proud and humbled in their presence,” a social media post of the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as saying.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.