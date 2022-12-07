Tamil Nadu Governor should take back his comments on B.R. Ambedkar being used as a tool by British to divide Hindus, says VCK

December 07, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Governor had made the comments on December 6 at Raj Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) Assembly floor leader Sinthanai Selvan on Wednesday condemned Governor R.N. Ravi’s comments on B.R. Ambedkar. The Governor on December 6 had said that Dr. Ambedkar was being used by the British as a tool to divide Hindus with his demand that there should be a separate electorate for Dalits.

In a statement, Mr. Selvan said that the Mr. Ravi’s comments, made at the Raj Bhavan, do not demean the British Raj but everybody knows that it demeans Dr. Ambedkar.

“Governor R.N. Ravi must take back his comments that Dr. Ambedkar was in support of separatism and that he got financial assistance from British Raj for surreptitiously rewriting history. VCK also condemns him for continously making anti-people statements,” he said.

