T.N. Governor should be recalled by President: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

January 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated January 17, 2023 12:36 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The utterances on “Tamizhagam” showed that the Governor was bent upon creating confusion. The MP wondered what would the Governor say for the names like Chettinadu, Orathanadu and Kodanadu.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and Member of Parliament for Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha, Karti Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The President of India should immediately recall Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when the Governor reportedly refused to mention the names of stalwart leaders like Annadurai, Karunanidhi, Ambedkar and Periyar, he has no place in Tamil Nadu. It was a reflection of the BJP’s mindset and nothing else. The people in the State would continue to refuse and reject Hindi and Hindutva, he added.

The actions in the Legislative Assembly revolving the Governor had come as a shock to many as such things had never happened before. The utterances on “Tamizhagam” showed that the Governor was bent upon creating confusion.

He wondered what would the Governor say for the names like Chettinadu, Orathanadu and Kodanadu. Will he replace them too, he asked.

On the demand for Sethusamudram project, Mr. Karti said that the project shall be implemented without affecting the eco-system, which was important. Under the pretext of development, the environment related issues cannot be neglected.

On the one nation, one election, he said that it was not going to be possible in a country like India. The BJP and some of its allies like the AIADMK were using it as a tool to campaign.

Only when elections are held in different locations at different times, can the people’s voices could be heard, he said.

