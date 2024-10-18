Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi charges Chief Minister Stalin with making a ‘racist’ remark against him

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday (October 18, 2024) evening charged that Chief Minister M K Stalin had made ‘racist remark’ against him.

Countering Mr Stalins’ tweet in which he wondered if Mr. Ravi was being a Governor or an “Aryan”, the Governor said, “Making racist remark and alleging incorrect imputations against governor by the Chief Minister is unfortunately cheap and lowers the dignity of the high Constitutional office of the Chief Minister. Since he [Chief Minister] rushed to public with his racist remarks and false imputations I am constrained to respond.”

A social media post by the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor as saying that in the “regrettable tweet” Chief Minister made a “racist remark against me and levelled false allegation of showing disrespect to Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu. He (the Chief Minister) knows it well that I recite full Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu at every function and do so with reverence, pride and precision.”

The Governor further said that under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has created several institutions for spread of Tamil language and heritage within India including Tamil Nadu and several countries of the world. The Prime Minister took Tamil even to the United Nations, the Governor said.

“As a proud Indian I myself have taken numerous substantive initiatives to spread Tamil, the oldest and richest living language, in other states of the country, the latest being to set up , with cooperation of the Assam govt, a Tamil diploma course in Gauhati University for spread of Tamil in the North East,” the Governor said.

