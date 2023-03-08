ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor returns Bill on prohibition of online gambling, regulation of online games

March 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had “no legislative competence” to frame the bill, a senior official said

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill was passed by the Assembly on October 19. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Governor R.N. Ravi on March 8 returned to the State government the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, passed by the Assembly on October 19.

A senior official said the reason cited for the return was that the State legislature had “no legislative competence” to frame the bill. The option available to the government now is to refer the Bill back to the Assembly for another adoption. The Assembly will commence its sittings on March 20, when the State Budget will be presented. 

The House had adopted the Bill to replace an ordinance promulgated by Mr. Ravi on October 1. The ordinance, cleared at a meeting of the Cabinet on September 26 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had banned rummy and poker. It was formulated as a sequel to the recommendation made by a committee led by former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru.

This development, in turn, followed the Madras High Court’s decision in August 2021 to strike down the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, enacted when the AIADMK was in power. It may be noted that all political parties in the State favour the ban on online gambling.

Two months ago, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, relating to online gaming and sought feedback from members of the public. The stated purpose behind the proposed amendments was to ensure that online games were in conformity with laws of the country, beside safeguarding users against potential harm.

