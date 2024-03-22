TN Governor Ravi heeds SC directive, agrees to re-induct Ponmudy as Minister today

March 22, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi informed the Supreme Court that he will re-induct K. Ponmudy as a Minister in the State Cabinet today, a day after the top court slammed the Governor for defying its order.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor, informed the the Supreme Court that Mr. Ponmudy would be invited to be sworn in as Minister at 3.30 p.m. on March 22, 2024.

The Governor clarified to the Supreme Court that he had no intention to cross the top court.

Mr. Ravi had earlier refused to administer oath to Mr. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister, saying it was against “constitutional morality”. The Governor has ventured that the apex court’s stay of the conviction of Mr. Ponmudy on March 8 did not rub off the fact that he had indeed been convicted of moral turpitude.