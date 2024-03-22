ADVERTISEMENT

TN Governor Ravi heeds SC directive, agrees to re-induct Ponmudy as Minister today

March 22, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Governor R.N. Ravi had earlier refused to administer oath to K. Ponmudy as Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister, saying it was against “constitutional morality”

The Hindu Bureau

Combination image of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and DMK leader K. Ponmudy | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S, B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi informed the Supreme Court that he will re-induct K. Ponmudy as a Minister in the State Cabinet today, a day after the top court slammed the Governor for defying its order.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor, informed the the Supreme Court that Mr. Ponmudy would be invited to be sworn in as Minister at 3.30 p.m. on March 22, 2024.

The Governor clarified to the Supreme Court that he had no intention to cross the top court.

Mr. Ravi had earlier refused to administer oath to Mr. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister, saying it was against “constitutional morality”. The Governor has ventured that the apex court’s stay of the conviction of Mr. Ponmudy on March 8 did not rub off the fact that he had indeed been convicted of moral turpitude.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Why does T.N. Minister K. Ponmudy face disqualification as a legislator after his conviction? | Explained

“We are seriously concerned about the conduct of the Governor in this case. We did not want to say it aloud in court. He is defying the Supreme Court of India… When a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Ponmudy, the Governor had no business to tell us that the suspension order did not wipe out the conviction or made it non-existent,” a visibly annoyed Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a three-judge Bench, said on March 21.

The Bench had given the Governor overnight time to rethink his decision, before pronouncing its order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / ministers (government) / Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US