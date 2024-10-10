Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, CM Stalin condole death of Ratan Tata

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other political leaders condoled the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

“Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a great nationalist, an ideal industrialist and above all a human being par excellence. His departure is a huge national loss. My heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!,” Mr. Ravi said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Ratan Tata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion. His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives.”

He added, India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. “I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss,“ he said.

Extending his condolences, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Mr. Tata was well known for his professional ethics, philanthropy and social service.

He was an inspiration to many. His demise is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family and members of the Tata Group. May his soul rest in peace, he said.

In his condolence message, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran noted that Mr. Tata played a big role in India’s industrial development.

AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam extended his condolences and said Mr. Tata was an inspiration of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, whose success story has profoundly impacted India’s economy.

His death is indeed an irreparable loss to the people of India. In his passing away, the people of India have lost a great industrialist, a great humanist, and a true patriot. His death has left a void that can never be filled, he said.

