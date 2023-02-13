Tamil Nadu Governor making baseless allegations, says K.S. Alagiri

February 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri slammed Governor R.N. Ravi for claiming that Tamil Nadu was seeing a rise in untouchability, Dalit women were being raped and that only 7% of the accused such crimes were getting punished and only 30% of the funds allocated for housing for Scheduled Castes was being used ‘without any evidence and based on hearsay’.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Alagiri said the Governor was overstepping his boundaries by speaking politics consistently.

“Why can’t he take steps to bring All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and railway schemes to Tamil Nadu? He has made a big allegation that untouchability is on the rise in Tamil Nadu and 30% of the funds allocated to Dalits to build housing has been unused. These is no evidence for these claims and based on hearsay. There is untouchability across India. We are not disputing it. But, who led a campaign against untouchability? In Madurai, Congress leader Vaidhyanatha Iyer led the temple entry protests. Thanthai Periyar and Kamarajar have done a lot against untouchability. It is the Congress that appointed an Adi Dravidar as a Home Minister and HR and CE Minister first,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Stating that 24 persons were lynched for eating beef in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Alagiri asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP president did not speak a word against them.

“In Tamil Nadu, whoever is in power – Kamarajar, M.G.R., Kalaignar, Jayalalithaa, M.K. Stalin – has ensured social justice. The BJP is trying to launch a systematic attack against the political administration, traditions, culture and growth by using their power,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri added that Prime Minister Modi and the Central government should respond to the questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament regarding allegations of stock market manipulation and financial fraud by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

When asked about former Congress leader Pazha Nedumaran’s claim that LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran is alive and well, Mr. Alagiri said, “I will be happy if he is alive. If he (Nedumaran) shows him (Prabhakaran), I will also go and meet him.”