Tamil Nadu Governor has sent back Siddha University Bill, seeking clarifications

Health Minister says the State government will be replying within a week

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 00:39 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said the Governor’s office has sent back the Bill passed by the Assembly in April for setting up a Siddha Medical University, seeking clarifications.

Addressing a function at the National Institute of Siddha, he said the Law department of the State government received communication about the Bill being sent back on July 29, 2022. He said that a detailed reply was being prepared in consultation with legal experts and the same would be sent to the Governor’s office within a week.

“We earnestly hope that the Governor, after receiving the reply, will expedite the approval of the Bill and help in promoting Siddha and other Indian systems of medicine in Tamil Nadu,” he said. He added that the university for Indian systems of medicine would be the first-of-its-kind in the country.

According to the Bill, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would be the Chancellor of the proposed university and not the Governor. When asked if the clarification sought by the Governor’s office was about this aspect of the Bill, sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department said it was more to do with admitting students to the university. Though it is implied that the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) is mandatory for Siddha courses as well, the Governor’s office has sought specific clarifications around that, sources added.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met Governor R.N. Ravi on June 2, 2022, seeking early assent for 21 Bills, pending with the Governor’s office. He specifically made a mention about the Siddha Medical University Bill as admissions to medical courses were about to commence.

The State government has earmarked around 20 acres of land in Madhavaram near Chennai for setting up the university. The policy note of the Health and Family Welfare Department for the year 2022-23 said the university would temporarily be located at the annexe campus of the Arignar Anna Government Hospital for Indian Medicine in Arumbakkam.

